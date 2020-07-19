Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final thanks to a victory over top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the English capital. Manchester […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen gives score prediction for Man Utd vs West Ham clash

Michael Owen gives score prediction for Man Utd vs West Ham clash Manchester United host West Ham in the Premier League this evening with former Red Devils striker Michael Owen predicting victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s...
Daily Star


Tweets about this