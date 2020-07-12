Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to continue their recent fine form with a victory against Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night. The Red Devils have been earning lots of praise for their performances in recent weeks since the return of the Premier League after the coronavirus pandemic. Manchester United […]

