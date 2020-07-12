Global  
 

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

The Sport Review Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to beat Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night. The Red Devils will be looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to six games following their impressive form over the past month. Manchester United are the form team in the Premier League after collecting 13 points from […]

News video: Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview 01:04

 In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

