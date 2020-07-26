Global  
 

Man United, Chelsea get Champions League spots

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 July 2020
Manchester United and Chelsea secured places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season while Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City. A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and late goal from Jesse Lingard gave United the three points with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, who missed out on the Champions League by finishing fifth.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Solskjaer wants United to 'dominate' at Champions League rivals Leicester

Solskjaer wants United to 'dominate' at Champions League rivals Leicester

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday's Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier...

