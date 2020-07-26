Man United, Chelsea get Champions League spots

Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Manchester United and Chelsea secured places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season while Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City. A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and late goal from Jesse Lingard gave United the three points with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, who missed out on the Champions League by finishing fifth.
