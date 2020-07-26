|
‘Slightly over the top’ – Roy Keane gives hilarious reaction to Aston Villa’s Premier League survival celebrations
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Roy Keane had Micah Richards in stitches following his reaction to Aston Villa’s dressing room antics. Villa stars and staff were celebrating their Premier League survival after drawing 1-1 with West Ham on Sunday. Jack Grealish and co were singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline as the Sky Sports cameras cut back to Keane in the […]
