Aston Villa's owners sent stark transfer warning after beating the drop Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Aston Villa news - Dean Smith's side confirmed their Premier League status after a 1-1 draw with West Ham United. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Roy brandreth Aston Villa owners sent transfer demand as safety confirmed https://t.co/HrDCPYNATV 11 hours ago