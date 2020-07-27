Global  
 

Mike Tyson isn’t the only athlete over 50 looking good, as Evander Holyfield, Triple H and Nigel Benn all prove age is just a number

Monday, 27 July 2020
Mike Tyson has been making waves with his decision to return to the boxing ring at the age of 54. Most men in their 50s are not in peak physical condition, but the former heavyweight world champion has shown age is simply a number as he prepares to fight Roy Jones Jr. Tyson’s training videos […]
