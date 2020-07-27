Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brentford boss Thomas Frank demands to know why VAR isn’t being used in Championship play-offs after Rico Henry red card in defeat to Swansea

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants the video assistant referee system to be used in the Championship after a controversial decision cost his side dearly in a 1-0 defeat at Swansea in the play-offs. Referee Keith Stroud showed Rico Henry a straight red card for a sliding challenge on Connor Roberts after 66 minutes – despite […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Not a red card'

'Not a red card' 03:19

 Brentford boss Thomas Frank thinks Rico Henry should not have been given a red card for his tackle on Connor Roberts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident [Video]

Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
Frank: Football is brutal [Video]

Frank: Football is brutal

Thomas Frank admitted it was tough to watch his Brentford side fall to a defeat against Barnsley as they blew a chance for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:04Published
Frank reflects on missed opportunity [Video]

Frank reflects on missed opportunity

Brentford boss Thomas Frank shares his thoughts after their 1-0 loss to Stoke meant they missed a chance to move to second in the Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Furious Thomas Frank demands VAR after controversial red card

Furious Thomas Frank demands VAR after controversial red card The Brentford boss had to stop himself from swearing after seeing his side fall to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Liberty Stadium
Wales Online


Tweets about this