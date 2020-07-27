Global  
 

‘Arsenal signed the wrong Chelsea defender’ by picking David Luiz over Gary Cahill, says Ally McCoist as Crystal Palace ace Andros Townsend names Team of the Year

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Ally McCoist believes Arsenal made a mistake by signing David Luiz from Chelsea last summer, and says they should have landed Blues teammate Gary Cahill instead. The Gunners were widely praised for completing an £8million deal for Brazilian centre-back Luiz, 33, but he has been a source of great frustration for supporters throughout the 12 […]
