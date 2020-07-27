‘Arsenal signed the wrong Chelsea defender’ by picking David Luiz over Gary Cahill, says Ally McCoist as Crystal Palace ace Andros Townsend names Team of the Year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final



David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:54 Published 2 weeks ago Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford



N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on July 5, 2020 WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT



FOOTBALL IS BACK! Oh, and so is David Luiz. The Arsenal and former Chelsea centre-back had a shocker against Manchester City in their 3-0 loss in the Premier League. But has he played his final game.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:45 Published on June 29, 2020

Tweets about this