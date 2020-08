News24.com | Eoin Morgan relishing ICC's Super League challenge Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

England captain Eoin Morgan says he is delighted to be "starting our journey" as he prepares for the inaugural series of the Cricket World Cup Super League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eoin Morgan lauds ICC's shorter series initiative in Super League A new era in ODI cricket is set to begin today when England take on Ireland in a three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. In the Super League, every...

Mid-Day 6 days ago





Tweets about this