Bruins to lock arms for anthems to promote racial equality Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Boston Bruins players say they will lock arms during the U.S. and Canadian anthems when the NHL opens play this week to promote racial equality Boston Bruins players say they will lock arms during the U.S. and Canadian anthems when the NHL opens play this week to promote racial equality πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bruins to lock arms for anthems to promote racial equality Boston Bruins players plan to lock arms during the U.S. and Canadian anthems to promote racial equality, while members of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this