Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ‘eyes Liverpool transfer over Manchester United because of greater title chances at Anfield’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Jadon Sancho would reportedly prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United because he believes there is a greater chance of winning Premier League titles at Anfield. The Reds won a first top-flight championship in 30 years as they finished on a club-record 99 points in the 2019/20 season. United have not tasted Premier League glory […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd

Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd 01:56

 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target, but the valuation is holding up a potential deal.

