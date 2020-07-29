Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ‘eyes Liverpool transfer over Manchester United because of greater title chances at Anfield’ Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jadon Sancho would reportedly prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United because he believes there is a greater chance of winning Premier League titles at Anfield. The Reds won a first top-flight championship in 30 years as they finished on a club-record 99 points in the 2019/20 season. United have not tasted Premier League glory […] 👓 View full article

