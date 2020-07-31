|
Aitor Karanka appointed new Birmingham head coach on three-year deal
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Birmingham have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach on a three-year deal. The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss is the club’s sixth permanent manager in three-and-a-half years. Karanaka told the team’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining a club with the history and fan base that Birmingham City has. “I share the […]
