Aitor Karanka appointed Birmingham City head coach
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Aitor Karanka has been appointed as the new head coach of Championship side Birmingham City. The Spaniard, who has signed a three-year deal, replaces compatriot Pep Clotet, who was dismissed with four games of the Championship remaining. Karanka led Middlesbrough out of the second tier in the 2015-16 campaign and spent a year as Nottingham […]
The post Aitor Karanka appointed Birmingham City head coach appeared first on Soccer News.