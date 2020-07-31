Global  
 

Aitor Karanka appointed Birmingham City head coach

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Aitor Karanka has been appointed as the new head coach of Championship side Birmingham City. The Spaniard, who has signed a three-year deal, replaces compatriot Pep Clotet, who was dismissed with four games of the Championship remaining. Karanka led Middlesbrough out of the second tier in the 2015-16 campaign and spent a year as Nottingham […]

