Former Liverpool and Leeds star Harry Kewell set for Oldham Athletic job after Dino Maamria sacking Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Harry Kewell is set to make his return to management and become the new Oldham Athletic boss, following the sacking of Dino Maamria. The former Liverpool and Leeds winger has reportedly already agreed a deal to take charge of the League Two side, signing a one-year deal with the option for an additional year. His […] 👓 View full article

