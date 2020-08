Dominik Kubalik nets 5 points as Chicago stuns Oilers 6-4 in NHL qualifier opener Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading Chicago to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday. 👓 View full article

