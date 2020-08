Champions Juventus finish Serie A on losing note Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri warned that his side would be back to their attacking best in the Champions League next week despite finishing their Serie A campaign with a 3-1 home defeat against Roma on Saturday.



It was Juventus's second consecutive defeat since sealing a ninth Serie A title in a row, just days before their... 👓 View full article

