News24.com | Erik van Rooyen earns PGA Tour temporary membership Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

SA golfer Erik van Rooyen has earned his PGA Tour special temporary membership card after his performance at the WGC St Jude Invitational. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this