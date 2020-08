Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan's on the money Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ronnie O'Sullivan recorded the fastest win in history at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre as he completed a 10-1 demolition of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in less than two hours in the first round of the World Championship on Monday.



The five-time world champion took just 82 minutes to storm to an 8-1 advantage in the first session of... 👓 View full article

