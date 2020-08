Justin Thomas' come-from-behind win fetches him World No. 1 rank Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Justin Thomas reclaimed the world number one ranking on Sunday by outdueling defending champion Brooks Koepka down the stretch to win the WGC St Jude Invitational by three strokes. Thomas, who began the day four shots off the lead, fired a five-under par 65 final round to thwart Koepka's repeat bid and take the title at TPC... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thomas John On CBS All Access's "The Thomas John Experience"



The psychic medium talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new CBS All Access show, doing readings for people all over the country and the biggest misconceptions about the spiritual world. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 07:52 Published on June 16, 2020 Inside Justin Thomas’s Closet Filled With Custom Polos



Unsurprisingly, PGA Champion Justin Thomas has his fair share of polo shirts and it is an impressive collection. But almost as impressive is his assortment of vintage jerseys, sneakers and so much.. Credit: GQ Duration: 18:26 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this