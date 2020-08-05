|
Ton-up captain Eoin Morgan powers England to 328
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
England captain Eoin Morgan once again proved a thorn in the side of his native Ireland, hitting a century in the world champions' imposing total of 328 in the third one-day international at Southampton on Tuesday. England, already 2-0 up in a three-match series, were in trouble when Dublin-born left-hander Morgan came in at 14-2...
