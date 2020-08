You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Marcelo Bielsa Transformed Leeds United!



Today we are looking at the return of Leeds United to the Premier League, following a chequered history that saw them almost collapse in 2007. We break down what actually happened 16 years ago, and.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:05 Published 1 week ago 10 Players Your Club Would've REGRETTED Selling!



Manchester United must be glad they didn’t sell Nemanja Matic, who has been instrumental in them making a charge for the Champions League places in 2020, while Jordan Henderson wouldn’t be leading.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:26 Published 1 week ago Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this