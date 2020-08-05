Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds and Crystal Palace target Ollie Watkins has the ‘perfect personality’ with Brentford forward’s future uncertain after Championship play-off agony

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ollie Watkins had a stunning 2019/20 campaign, playing a leading role in Brentford’s Championship promotion push. The Brentford attacker formed one third of the impressive ‘BMW’ frontline at Griffin Park alongside Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo, but it wasn’t to be for the Bees who fell at the final hurdle against Fulham in Tuesday night’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview 01:15

 An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watkins: We dug deep [Video]

Watkins: We dug deep

Ollie Watkins said they had to dig deep but recorded an important win as Brentford beat West Brom 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this