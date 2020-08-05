Leeds and Crystal Palace target Ollie Watkins has the ‘perfect personality’ with Brentford forward’s future uncertain after Championship play-off agony Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Ollie Watkins had a stunning 2019/20 campaign, playing a leading role in Brentford’s Championship promotion push. The Brentford attacker formed one third of the impressive ‘BMW’ frontline at Griffin Park alongside Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo, but it wasn’t to be for the Bees who fell at the final hurdle against Fulham in Tuesday night’s […] 👓 View full article

