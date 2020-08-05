Newcastle takeover latest: Fresh hope for Magpies as Roma’s billionaire co-owner James Pallotta linked with bid after Saudi consortium walks away
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Roma co-owner James Pallotta could launch a takeover bid for Newcastle, reports claim. Magpies fans were devastated when a Saudi-led consortium pulled the plug over a proposed buyout last week. Amanda Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners was leading the £300million takeover of Newcastle, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) backing the deal. A joint […]