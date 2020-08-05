Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newcastle takeover latest: Fresh hope for Magpies as Roma’s billionaire co-owner James Pallotta linked with bid after Saudi consortium walks away

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Roma co-owner James Pallotta could launch a takeover bid for Newcastle, reports claim. Magpies fans were devastated when a Saudi-led consortium pulled the plug over a proposed buyout last week. Amanda Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners was leading the £300million takeover of Newcastle, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) backing the deal. A joint […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Ashley still 100% committed to Saudi deal' [Video]

'Ashley still 100% committed to Saudi deal'

Keith Downie has the latest on Newcastle's proposed takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report [Video]

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover [Video]

Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle. The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this