You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources B-town stars spotted donning masks in Mumbai



Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avidesh Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area on August 13. He was snapped wearing black hoodie with surgical face mask. Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago Facebook saves life of man by informing police about his suicidal tendencies



Social networking site Facebook foiled a suicide attempt of a man by informing the suicidal tendencies he showed on the platform to cyber cell of Delhi Police about it. The man was saved in Mumbai by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published 5 days ago Astonishing moment man attempts to walk on 262-feet-highline in western India



As highlining is garnering the attention among the extreme sports lovers, a 34-year-old man from western India's Maharashtra, became the first Indian who attempted to Highline a 2460-feet-long.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:20 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this