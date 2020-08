Former Colts punter Pat McAfee punts Adam Cole, gets kicked out by Triple H Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The feud between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee escalated this week on NXT. After the NXT Tag title match between Imperium's Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish of Undisputed ERA, former Colts punter Pat McAfee punted Adam Cole straight in the stomach to close the show.