Coyotes riding 'unflappable' goaltender Darcy Kuemper as far as he'll take them in playoffs Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )



Darcy Kuemper has been one of the NHL's top goaltenders in the expanded postseason . Surprised? The Coyotes aren't. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jets Army Coyotes riding 'unflappable' goaltender Darcy Kuemper as far as he'll take them in playoffs https://t.co/h7IPbIftam 1 week ago azcentral sports Coyotes riding 'unflappable' goaltender Darcy Kuemper as far as he'll take them in playoffs https://t.co/pjHuylRxzk 1 week ago Coyotes Report Coyotes riding 'unflappable' goaltender Darcy Kuemper as far as he'll take t... #Yotes https://t.co/ZrScFDSpOd https://t.co/677fq2ZqM9 1 week ago