Hazard and Rodrygo start for Real Madrid as Man City pick Foden over Silva
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Eden Hazard and Rodrygo will start for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 second leg. Belgium star Hazard had been battling to be fit after suffering discomfort in the ankle he injured in February, but head coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed this week the player was feeling better. He joins Rodrygo, preferred to […]
