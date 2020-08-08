Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Is this the Eden Hazard who played for Chelsea?’ – Real Madrid winger slammed for ‘downing tools’ and ‘not taking transfer seriously’

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino insists Eden Hazard only has himself to blame for his struggles at Real Madrid this season following his latest underwhelming display against Man City in the Champions League. As has been the case for much of Hazard’s debut season in Spain, the former Chelsea star was virtually anonymous as Madrid crashed out of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk 08:16

 This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong displays on loan at Sevilla, and now could be set to depart Real Madrid for either Everton or Chelsea,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Soccer ace Eden Hazard experiences the power of Nissan Evs [Video]

Soccer ace Eden Hazard experiences the power of Nissan Evs

Eden Hazard loves the thrill of speed. Oliver Rowland loves soccer. When the two met at the Jarama Circuit in Spain to push Nissan’s high-performance electric cars to their head-spinning limits, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:05Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw [Video]

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Real's Hazard to miss Athletic Bilbao game [Video]

Real's Hazard to miss Athletic Bilbao game

Injured Hazard out of Athletic Bilbao match

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer 'Is this the Hazard who played for Chelsea?' - Madrid winger slammed for downing tools https://t.co/sDQOJLIkSn via @NewsNowUK 1 minute ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost 'Is this the Eden Hazard who played for Chelsea?' - https://t.co/n5QCHlrUMO https://t.co/UQM0REPJIk 5 minutes ago

nazylamar9

Ghostface Nasir RT @Philzutd: @cfckhaIz @UTDTrey Rashford has the same amount of ucl goals this season as Eden Hazard. Rashford hasn't played 1 ucl game ht… 6 minutes ago

Bentuzene

Benjamin Benson C. RT @WavyGooner: A reminder Erling Braut Haaland has only played in the Champions League group stage once and he has more UCL goals than Ede… 2 hours ago

Andersonkwame_

Gandalf 🇬🇭 RT @ReaIMadridOnly: 🗣 Eden Hazard: "The first-half was good, we deserved more, we played the football we wanted. But when you play for this… 2 hours ago

Exauce56719821

Exauce RT @_CFCBen: If anyone deserved this rebuild of a team it’s Hazard, he played with bums like Morata and Piguain but now he’s rotting away i… 3 hours ago

WavyGooner

Wavy A reminder Erling Braut Haaland has only played in the Champions League group stage once and he has more UCL goals… https://t.co/vVACLg7WFY 4 hours ago