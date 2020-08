Vincent RT @NatalieEgenolf: Sixers Update: After consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several specialists, Ben Simmons will undergo surge… 6 minutes ago Cameron Dick RT @ClutchPointsApp: Sixers' star Ben Simmons will leave the NBA's Orlando bubble to undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left kne… 6 minutes ago Alex P Bynum RT @SerenaWinters: Ben Simmons UPDATE: Ben will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a loose body in his L knee, which resulted f… 8 minutes ago Stacy RT @PompeyOnSixers: Ben Simmons will undergo surgery in the coming day on his left kneecap. #Sixers 12 minutes ago Tim Kelly RT @RDCSports: BREAKING: Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his left knee. 📝 @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/N6b5sQADHV 17 minutes ago PhillyVoice Ben Simmons will leave the Orlando bubble to undergo left knee surgery as the #Sixers will be without their All-Sta… https://t.co/0khgcPLKWi 21 minutes ago RADIO.COM Sports BREAKING: Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his left knee. 📝 @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/N6b5sQADHV 24 minutes ago lové bk RT @JeffSkversky: 🚨BREAKING: Sixers Star Ben Simmons will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a loose body in his left knee. The… 25 minutes ago