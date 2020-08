Yankees hit three home runs in victory over Rays Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Gio Urshela drives in three runs, Mike Ford and Aaron Judge hit two-run shots and GIancarlo Stanton blasts a solo homer, but Gerrit Cole falls one out short of earning his fourth win. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yankees make most of schedule change, defeat Orioles 9-3 BALTIMORE (AP) β€” Baseball’s weird season reached another level of strange Wednesday night when the New York Yankees stepped in for the Miami Marlins and...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this