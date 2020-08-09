Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan PM Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaka was sworn in on Sunday as the country's new prime minister at a historic Buddhist temple. The 74-year-old Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) leader was administered the oath of office for the ninth Parliament by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb.


