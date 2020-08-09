Global  
 

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan PM

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaka was sworn in on Sunday as the country's new prime minister at a historic Buddhist temple. The 74-year-old Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) leader was administered the oath of office for the ninth Parliament by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections 03:33

 President is seeking two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament to change the constitution.

