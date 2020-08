You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final



A spot in the Europa League final is up for grabs as Sevilla take on Manchester United in Sunday's semi-final.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit



Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 5 days ago Europa League match preview: Wolves v Sevilla



Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side face Sevilla for the chance to playManchester United in the Europa League semi-final. The Andalusian team has wonthe competition a record five times. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources ‘We can do great things’ – Victor Lindelof upbeat on Man Utd’s Europa prospects Victor Lindelof is confident Manchester United can achieve “great things” in Germany after edging past FC Copenhagen to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago





Tweets about this