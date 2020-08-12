Man Utd ready to battle Chelsea for Kai Havertz if Jadon Sancho transfer fails
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Chelsea have been chasing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz for most of the summer but have so far failed to seal the deal, while Manchester United have had the same problems with Jadon Sancho
Follow the latest news from the summer transfer window as Manchester Untied continue to pursue a British record deal for Jadon Sancho while Arsenal are close to... Independent Also reported by •Football.london •SoccerNews.com •Daily Star