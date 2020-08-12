Joao Felix wants to grow like Griezmann under Simeone at Atletico

Global  
 

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Joao Felix hopes to emulate Antoine Griezmann’s rise under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, whose style of football the Portugal star insists he has no problem with at Atletico Madrid. Atleti stumped up €126million to sign the prodigious forward from Benfica after Griezmann departed for Barcelona, beating several suitors across European football to his signature. […]
