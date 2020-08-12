Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fantasy Premier League crowns new champion after former winner allegedly sent racist messages about Raheem Sterling

talkSPORT Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The Premier League has disqualified the original winner from its 2019/20 fantasy game for allegedly sending racial messages about Raheem Sterling in a Facebook chat. Aleksandar Antonov had finished first out of 7.6 million people with 2,575 points when England’s top-flight concluded two weeks ago. However, on Tuesday, the Premier League announced Antonov had ‘been […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure 00:52

 New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend [Video]

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold [Video]

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Fantasy Premier League winner stripped of title after racist Sterling comments

Fantasy Premier League winner stripped of title after racist Sterling comments Fantasy Football player Aleksandar Antonov had topped the charts but controversial comments made about Raheem Sterling have seen him stripped of his winning...
Daily Star


Tweets about this