Fantasy Premier League crowns new champion after former winner allegedly sent racist messages about Raheem Sterling

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend



Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 17 hours ago Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold



A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League



Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Fantasy Premier League winner stripped of title after racist Sterling comments Fantasy Football player Aleksandar Antonov had topped the charts but controversial comments made about Raheem Sterling have seen him stripped of his winning...

Daily Star 1 week ago





Tweets about this