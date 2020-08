DJ LeMahieu, Clint Frazier record monster days at the dish, Yankees down Braves Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The New York Yankees got huge performances at the plate from both DJ LeMahieu and Clint Frazier. The Yankees doubled up the Braves, 6-3. New York continues to pace the AL East. The New York Yankees got huge performances at the plate from both DJ LeMahieu and Clint Frazier. The Yankees doubled up the Braves, 6-3. New York continues to pace the AL East. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this