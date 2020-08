Carey Price's incredible stick save not enough as Habs drop opener to Flyers Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Carter Hart made 27 saves, Joel Farabee scored 16 seconds after Montreal tied the game, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Canadiens 2-1 in the opener of their first-round playoff series Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this