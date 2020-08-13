Global  
 

NBA live bubble breakdown: Scenarios for Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns, Spurs to reach play-in game

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Here are the scenarios in which the Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs can make the NBA play-in game or be eliminated from the playoff bubble.
You Might Like


