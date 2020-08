Sources: Westbrook (quad) out to begin playoffs Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is expected to miss at least the start of Houston's first-round playoff series because of a strained right quad muscle, sources confirmed to ESPN. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment, sources said. 👓 View full article

