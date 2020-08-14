Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Willian: Arsenal confirm free signing of former Chelsea star on three-year deal worth reported £220,000-a-week

talkSPORT Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Arsenal have announced the free signing of Willian on a three-year deal following the Brazilian’s departure from Chelsea. The 32-year-old left the Blues as a free agent after failing to agree a new contract and reports claim the Gunners will pay him £220,000-a-week. 🆕 New club. New colours. New beginnings. 👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gardener fills more than 100 hanging baskets in his garden every year [Video]

Gardener fills more than 100 hanging baskets in his garden every year

Meet the amateur gardener who fills more than 100 hanging baskets and pots in his small suburban garden with nearly 1,000 stunning plants every year.Shaun Schroeder, 57, spends up to three hours a day..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years [Video]

Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years

Willian says goodbye to Chelsea fans with a farewell letter as the Brazilian international nears closer to a reported move across London to Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published
Bay Care Behavioral Health offers free advice to families online during pandemic [Video]

Bay Care Behavioral Health offers free advice to families online during pandemic

Bay Care Behavioral Health is offering a free virtual class every Thursday entitled Stronger Together: Empowering Our Children.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Willian: Arsenal sign former Chelsea midfielder on free transfer

 Arsenal sign Brazil midfielder Willian on a three-year deal after the 32-year-old's contract with Chelsea expired.
BBC News

Willian ‘upset and offended’ that Chelsea did not push harder to keep him as Arsenal near signing of winger on free transfer

 Chelsea star Willian has reportedly been left feeling ‘upset and offended’ as his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge nears its end. The 31-year-old has...
talkSPORT

Arsenal offer Willian three-year deal worth more than £100,000-a-week – as club announce 55 job cuts

 Arsenal have sent a formal three-year contract offer to Willian. The 31-year-old will be a free agent once Chelsea’s Champions League campaign concludes this...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this