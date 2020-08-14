Global  
 

First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Spanish GP

F1-Fansite Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Spanish GPF1 Race Event: Spanish Grand Prix Race Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: dry  27.8-30.4°C Tarmac: dry  35-2-44.5°C Humidity : 60.8-51.4% Wind : 2.3 m/s S Pressure: 1001.5 bar The first practice for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix was driven under dry and warm circumstances. It's the first time in history that the Spanish GP will be.....check out full post »
