Transfer insider: Chelsea target Lewis Dunk ‘not for sale’ insist Brighton, in-demand Ben White ‘will not be sold to Leeds United’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk



We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:41 Published 3 weeks ago Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk



This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:30 Published on July 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chelsea willing to pay £40million price-tag for Leeds and Liverpool target Chelsea are now in the battle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White, according to reports. The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Leeds United last season,...

Shoot 1 week ago





Tweets about this