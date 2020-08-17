Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transfer insider: Chelsea target Lewis Dunk ‘not for sale’ insist Brighton, in-demand Ben White ‘will not be sold to Leeds United’

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Chelsea have NOT made a stunning £40million offer to sign Lewis Dunk, with Brighton insisting their centre-back and club captain is ‘not for sale’. The Seagulls also don’t want to sell in-demand defender Ben White this summer and will definitely not sell to a ‘relegation rival’ – which, talkSPORT has been told, rules out a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold 00:41

 A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to complettion

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:41Published
Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea willing to pay £40million price-tag for Leeds and Liverpool target

 Chelsea are now in the battle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White, according to reports. The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Leeds United last season,...
Shoot


Tweets about this