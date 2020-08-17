Transfer insider: Chelsea target Lewis Dunk ‘not for sale’ insist Brighton, in-demand Ben White ‘will not be sold to Leeds United’
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Chelsea have NOT made a stunning £40million offer to sign Lewis Dunk, with Brighton insisting their centre-back and club captain is ‘not for sale’. The Seagulls also don’t want to sell in-demand defender Ben White this summer and will definitely not sell to a ‘relegation rival’ – which, talkSPORT has been told, rules out a […]
A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to complettion
This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..