Chelsea's best line-up if Marina Granovskaia seals Thiago Silva transfer Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

How Chelsea could line-up at the start of the 2020/21 campaign if Thiago Silva joins on a free transfer How Chelsea could line-up at the start of the 2020/21 campaign if Thiago Silva joins on a free transfer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this