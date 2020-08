Motte the unlikely hero as Canucks earn crucial comeback win over Blues Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Fourth-line grinder Tyler Motte scored two breakaway goals to power the Vancouver Canucks to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in NHL playoff action Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

