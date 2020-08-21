|
Championship fixtures for 2020/21 season confirmed: Watford to face Middlesbrough on opening day, Bournemouth vs Blackburn
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The 2020/21 Championship season will start with Watford hosting Middlesbrough on the September 12 opening day. The new second tier campaign is just over three weeks away with Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich all aiming to make an immediate return to the Premier League. Neil Warnock’s Boro are the first opponents for new Watford boss Vladimir […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this