Leeds preparing Liverpool raid with double swoop for Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster mooted ahead of new Premier League season

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Leeds United are reportedly readying a raid on Liverpool with attackers Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster targeted ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Marcelo Bielsa is on the hunt for new attackers and, according to The Mirror, the Whites are considering making a move for the Belgian striker Origi. The report adds that Origi is open to […]
News video: Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend 01:02

 Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of...

