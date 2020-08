Raptors' Lowry to undergo MRI for foot injury Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry injured his left foot in the first quarter of a series-ending Game 4 win over the Nets on Sunday and did not return. He will have an MRI for the injury, which Toronto previously said was to his ankle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Raptors' Lowry to undergo MRI for foot injury https://t.co/6p6TfA4h9k ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/krMZKOQr7d 2 minutes ago ELITE HOOPS REPORT Raptors' Lowry to undergo MRI for foot injury https://t.co/WnwgI67jhx 34 minutes ago Guillermo Cancino Raptors' Lowry to undergo MRI after exiting Game 4 with foot injury https://t.co/0xyhxn8FLw 56 minutes ago X. Jupiter Hart Raptors' Lowry to undergo MRI after exiting Game 4 with foot injury #WeTheNorth https://t.co/TkS86p5x9S 1 hour ago