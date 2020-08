Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @CBSSportsNBA: Paul George isn't living up to 'Playoff P,' but @sportsreiter says he's not the only one with a lot riding in these NBA p… 30 minutes ago

CBS Sports NBA Paul George isn't living up to 'Playoff P,' but @sportsreiter says he's not the only one with a lot riding in these… https://t.co/hT1kvVCmUx 30 minutes ago

Γ† Caked RT @DJGetsPaid: Paul George living up to his nickname Playoff P todayπŸ”₯πŸ”₯ 9 PTS πŸ’¦πŸ’¦ 3/14 FG πŸ’―πŸ’― 1/7 3PT 🎯🎯 2 Turnovers πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ 45 Mins 😈😈 https://t… 16 hours ago

Γ† DJ πŸ’Ž Paul George living up to his nickname Playoff P todayπŸ”₯πŸ”₯ 9 PTS πŸ’¦πŸ’¦ 3/14 FG πŸ’―πŸ’― 1/7 3PT 🎯🎯 2 Turnovers πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ 45 Mins 😈😈 https://t.co/xrybkHgjhj 16 hours ago

Marc. RT @CrypticNoOne: List of Paul George's playoff highlights after calling himself Playoff P https://t.co/MC7Syos1mv 18 hours ago

Ray Dunning @TheHoopCentral Rhetorical? Playoff P has turned into Pandemic P. George Paul is obviously thinking too much and s… https://t.co/RAMyK57H61 2 days ago

BJ They really calling Paul George playoff urine and he living up to it smh 3 days ago