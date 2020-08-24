Global  
 

Colin Cowherd isn't sure Brett Brown is to blame for 76ers' chemistry issues

FOX Sports Monday, 24 August 2020
Colin Cowherd isn't sure Brett Brown is to blame for 76ers' chemistry issuesThe Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the series by the Boston Celtics, and it looks like head coach Brett Brown will be the one to take the blame. Brown will reportedly be fired, and Colin wonders whether he's being used as a scapegoat for chemistry issues between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Colin explains why the NBA is a player driven lead, not coach driven, and sometimes it maybe beyond the coach when a team isn't doing well.
